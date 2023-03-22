Four rescued from Sheffield Parson Cross house fire
Four people have been rescued from a house fire in Sheffield.
Firefighters were called to a property on Wordsworth Avenue in Parson Cross after the blaze broke out at about 21:00 GMT on Tuesday evening.
Four crews were involved in tackling it, according to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
The fire service was unable to say if anyone had been injured in the blaze. Yorkshire Ambulance Service has been contacted for further details.
