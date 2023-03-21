Darnall mosque leader condemns vandals after window smashed
- Published
A mosque leader has hit out at vandals following the second attack this year.
Mohammed Shafiq, co-founder of the Jamia Abdullah Bin Masood mosque in Darnall, Sheffield, said a window was smashed between 17:00 GMT on Sunday and 07:00 on Monday.
In January, vandals broke into the Staniforth Road building, ripping sofas, smashing electrical equipment and destroying religious books.
Mr Shafiq said: "It's really disappointing."
Mr Shafiq added: "We do a lot of good in the local community, providing a food bank for people of all faiths, so it makes us really sad that something like this could happen to the mosque."
He appealed to South Yorkshire Police to increase patrols in the area.
The BBC has contacted the force for a comment.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.