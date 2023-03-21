Dan Walker back in the saddle after Sheffield cycle crash
- Published
TV presenter Dan Walker said he felt "safe and secure" after getting back on a bicycle for the first time since a crash last month.
He was cycling in his home city of Sheffield on 20 February when he was knocked off his bike at a roundabout.
The 46-year-old said he could not remember much about the incident after being knocked unconscious.
On Monday, the former BBC Breakfast presenter posted a picture online of himself cycling through London.
Mr Walker, who was not seriously injured in the smash on Moore Street, said wearing a helmet had saved his life.
Sharing a new image of himself cycling through the capital, he wrote: "Got back on the bike for first time today and felt safe and secure.
"New bike, new helmet... just disappointed I didn't manage to match the socks to the frame."
Mr Walker, who presents Channel 5 News, said in an interview that he was watching videos of his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 with dance partner Nadiya Bychkova to check for signs of a brain injury following his crash.
Speaking to Jeremy Vine on Channel 5, Mr Walker said: "So I watch some of my old dancing (videos) back and then I pause them and I was testing my brain and my body to think, 'Does my brain know what the next move is and can my body remember it?' And it did on every single occasion.
"So I told Nadiya that she's helped me with my recovery from this accident, so Strictly does help even years after."
Mr Walker previously said he was "confident" that he was not to blame for the crash, but could not go into details due to an ongoing police investigation.
