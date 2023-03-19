Sheffield attempted murder arrest after man stabbed
- Published
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being punched to the floor and then stabbed in the chest in an attack in Sheffield.
The 56-year-old was walking on Fargate at about 22:00 GMT on Friday when he was approached by an unknown man and assaulted, police said.
A 24 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody.
South Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses to the incident.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.