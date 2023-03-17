Lamar Griffiths death: Arrests over Sheffield car wash shooting
- Published
Police investigating the fatal shooting of a man at a Sheffield car wash last year have made a number of arrests.
Lamar Griffiths, 21, was shot and killed on 29 March 2022 at the business on Burngreave Road in Pitsmoor.
Two men, aged 24 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Wednesday. One has been released without charge, the other was released on police bail.
Two other men, aged 24 and 32, face a charge of assisting an offender.
South Yorkshire Police said a "significant number" of police resources had been committed to the case in recent days.
Det Ch Insp Andrea Bowell, said: "At the heart of this investigation is a grieving family we are committed to finding justice for.
"We are still urging anyone with information into Lamar's death to come forward and speak to us."
