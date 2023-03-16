Richard Dentith death: Boy, 17, found guilty of stab murder
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of murdering a father following a stabbing in Sheffield last year.
Richard Dentith, 31, also known as Ricky, died from a single stab wound in Grimesthorpe Road, Burngreave, on 7 April.
The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was convicted at Sheffield Crown Court following a trial on Wednesday.
He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Monday.
South Yorkshire Police said CCTV showed that the teenage defendant chased Mr Dentith and attacked him before making off.
A post-mortem examination concluded that Mr Dentith died from a single stab wound, the force said.
'Senseless attack'
Det Insp John Fitzgibbons, who led the investigation, said: "This was an awful attack and is a stark reminder of the reality of knife crime and how one man's life can be lost and a family's hearts broken just from one stab wound.
"The killer has not taken any responsibility for his actions and told numerous lies throughout this whole process, including blaming the victim for causing his own death and stating he was the 'aggressor'.
"Our thoughts remain with Richard's family who are understandably still devastated and have had to endure a 10-day trial after the teenager pleaded not guilty."
In a statement, Mr Dentith's family said: "Ricky died far too young in a senseless attack and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
"His young son will now grow up without the support of the father he loved very much. Whilst today's verdict comes as a relief that justice has been served, it will not bring Ricky back.
"This loss goes far beyond our own family. The fact that yet another young life full of potential has been taken by knife crime on the UK streets is a sad indictment of our society."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.