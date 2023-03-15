CCTV released in Doncaster machete robbery investigation
- Published
CCTV footage of a gang of robbers who broke into a house and threatened the occupants with a machete has been released in a bid to trace the men.
The group forced their way into a property in Doncaster Road, Doncaster, and stole a "substantial" quantity of cash and high-value items.
South Yorkshire Police said a 62-year-old man was assaulted by the gang during the raid on 2 July last year.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the force.
A police spokesperson said two men, aged 38 and 34, and a 17-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation.
They said two more men, aged 40 and 29, had also been arrested and released under investigation.
