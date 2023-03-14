Barnsley road sound-proofing scheme cut to two houses
- Published
Just two homes near a new road scheme have been offered sound-proofing, after consultants initially identified more than 50 properties may be eligible.
Barnsley Council set aside £700,000 to cover noise insulation to homes near the Penny Pie Park gyratory.
A follow up consultation in 2022 concluded that just two properties required work.
Liberal Democrat councillor Chris Wray said he was "appalled" at the way residents have been treated.
Mr Wray claimed that homeowners had not been contacted with a decision they were no longer eligible.
"It's very surprising that two separate noise assessments have reached such different conclusions, when what is effectively the same data was used in both," he said.
"This will save the council over £600,000, but nothing is done for the residents who are already suffering the effects of this gyratory."
The road in Pogmoor opened in January and attracted controversy with some campaigners claiming it reduced the amount of recreational land at the park.
Labour councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: "Following analysis carried out on the completed gyratory, it's positive news that the impact of the scheme will not affect as many buildings as initially predicted.
"We contacted all residents, explaining we would notify those owners or occupiers eligible for the scheme. This letter explained the Noise Insulation Scheme process, advising that further analysis would be carried out and any affected property owners would then be notified.
"Those affected have now all been informed. In line with the Noise Insulation Regulations, owners of affected properties need to respond by 31 July 2023."
