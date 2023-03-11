Rotherham: Neighbours injured as tried to stop robbery
- Published
Two people were injured as they tried to prevent a robbery at their neighbour's home in Rotherham.
Police have just released details of the incident which took place on Park Drive, Swallownest, on 15 February.
Officers said five suspects forced entry into the house on Park Drive, taking cash and jewellery.
The neighbours were punched and had items thrown at them when they arrived, one, a 64-year-old woman required hospital treatment.
South Yorkshire Police said the suspects were believed to have arrived and left the scene in a white SUV-type vehicle.
They have appealed for anyone in the area who may have seen this vehicle, or who has CCTV or video doorbell footage to contact them.
