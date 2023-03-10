Sheffield 'get well soon' message carved on snowy hospital roof
- Published
A giant "get well soon" message has been carved by a mystery artist into snow on a Sheffield hospital's roof.
The words, accompanied by a huge smiley face, appeared on the top of of the Royal Hallamshire Hospital car park.
Hospital visitor Joe Dawson posted the image on social media and said it had "really cheered everyone" and described the unknown snow-artist as a "legend".
Heavy snowfall has blanketed South Yorkshire, causing travel delays and stranded vehicles.
Bus and rail services have also been hit with cancellations.
Meanwhile, Northern Powergrid said about 3,700 homes in South Yorkshire had been left without electricity.
