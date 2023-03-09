Doncaster: Man dies after crash involving three cars
A man has died after a crash involving three cars in South Yorkshire.
A black Peugeot 308, a silver Mini and a white Ford Transit collided on Stainforth Road in Barnby Dun, Doncaster, on Thursday.
Emergency services were called at about 11:40 GMT but a man in his 80s who was driving the Peugeot died at the scene, South Yorkshire Police said.
The force has asked for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to get in touch.
