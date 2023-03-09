Sheffield: Teenager shot and injured in street
- Published
A teenager has been found shot and injured in a street in Sheffield.
Police said they were called to Teynham Road in Shirecliffe at about 19:15 GMT on Wednesday to reports of a shooting.
A 15-year-old boy was found with gunshot wounds to his leg and was taken to hospital. He remains in a stable condition.
Officers said there would be a heightened police presence in the area as they tried to establish the circumstances of the incident.
Det Insp Chris Ronayne said: "I know incidents like this are a great cause of concern, especially given the age of the boy involved.
"Officers will remain in the area today as they continue their work."
He added they wanted to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened, had dashcam footage or any information relating to the incident.
