Rotherham bus lanes project to speed up journey times
- Published
More than £2.5m has been granted to fund a scheme to cut down bus journey times in Rotherham.
The cash will be used to create a new bus lane on the A631 between Addison Road, Maltby and Denby Way, Hellaby.
The existing bus lane at Wickersley School would be extended with an additional lane at Brecks Crescent improved, officials confirmed.
The project would provide commuters with "faster and more reliable bus services", Rotherham Council said.
The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), said it had granted Rotherham Council funding for the project between Maltby and Rotherham, due to "delays to bus journey times at peak times".
According to SYMCA documents, 70% of people responding to a public consultation opposed the scheme, raising concerns about increased congestion.
The papers said concerns were dismissed due to "negligible allocation of road space away from motorised traffic".
The report adds that the scheme will improve air quality, enable access to education and training and "improve the reliability and journey times of the bus service along the route".
