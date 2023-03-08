Doncaster care home rated unsafe by health watchdog
People with learning difficulties and autism at a Doncaster care home were found to be at "significant risk of harm", according to a health watchdog.
The Pleasance, in New Edlington, was put into special measures after a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection in December.
Inspectors said the site was not safe and was not well-led.
Cristal Care, which runs the home, said "immediate action" had been taken to address issues highlighted by the CQC.
Inspectors found residents were left alone by staff in communal areas and that on one occasion a person had choked on food while left unsupported.
The CQC said the home had previously agreed a plan to reduce future incidents, but the watchdog found people were still left unsupported on other occasions.
On a previous inspection, the home had also been told to reduce risks at night for people with epilepsy, but in December the issue had still not been addressed.
Inspectors said some areas of the home also needed a deep clean and damaged areas of flooring posed an infection risk.
Debbie Ivanova, director for people with a learning disability and autistic people at the CQC, said it was "unacceptable" the care being offered was not of the standard that people should expect.
"People were at significant risk of harm as known risks had not been adequately assessed and reduced," she said.
A Cristal Care spokesperson said they had "promptly addressed" the issues highlighted by the CQC.
"We are now focusing on closely working with the staff team and local authority to ensure changes are sustained and embedded," they added.
They said "significant work" had taken place to address negative comments in the inspection report and had taken the CQC's feedback on board.
"[We] recognise where we need to improve the service and have taken responsive action."
The spokesperson said they had excellent feedback from residents and their commitment to safety was refelcted in the fact there had been no incidents of harm.
