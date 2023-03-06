Ferrari driver dies after hitting tree in Doncaster
A man has died after the car he was driving hit a tree and overturned in Doncaster, police said.
Emergency services were called to the A630 in Armthorpe at about 08:50 GMT on Sunday, South Yorkshire Police said.
The driver of a red Ferrari F8 Tributo, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
The crash happened near the roundabout at Herald Road and Thorne Road. Police urge any witnesses to get in touch.
