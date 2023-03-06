'Freddie' Mercury statue on Sheffield theatre removed for damage assessment
- Published
A famous statue which tops Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre is being taken down to be assessed for damage.
Work to remove the 12ft (3.65m) statue of Roman god Mercury - nicknamed Freddie - will take place later.
It comes after a condition report found rusting of the statue's steel framework.
Once removed, a full assessment will take place to determine the extent of the damage and what repairs are needed, officials say.
John Bates, Operations Director of Sheffield Theatres, said: "We are very fond of Freddie as he is a key visual of the building which we all know so well and love working in.
"Having undertaken the condition report, we're glad that we are able to action the results in order to keep our buildings in the utmost condition, whilst also honouring an icon of our city's famous skyline."
David Heugh, Chairman of the Sheffield Lyceum Theatre Trust, added: "We are delighted to give Freddie the care and consideration such an iconic statue deserves."
The statue, made using fibreglass with a layer of paint on the outside containing copper flakes, was created by Wendy Wall in 1990.
It is a replica of one which adorned the Lyceum during its early years as a theatre, but it is unknown when the original statue was removed, or whether it still exists theatre staff said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.