Pigs on the loose in Rotherham graveyard cost council up to £2,500
Escaped pigs which caused "havoc" while roaming in a village near Rotherham are estimated to have cost the borough council up to £2,500.
The sow, boar and two piglets dug up ground near graves at St Gerard's church in Thrybergh, before being captured on 2 December.
Father Desmond Sexton, from the church, previously said graveyard visitors had been "very upset" about the issue.
The council wants to recoup the cost of fencing used to hold the animals.
Councillor Dominic Beck, cabinet member for transport and environment at Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, said: "We did incur some small costs in relation to the fencing that was used to contain the pigs, and obviously there was the officer time.
"The officers have said that it is often challenging to try and recover costs in relation to events like this, but they will endeavour to do so if there's an opportunity."
He added: "We estimate, in total [the cost] was between £1,500 and £2,500."
