Sheffield John Lewis: Six 'high quality' bids received, says council
- Published
Several "high quality" proposals to redevelop Sheffield's former John Lewis building have been received, according to the council.
The Grade-II listed building in Barkers Pool, which started life as Cole Brothers, has stood empty since 2021.
Sheffield City Council said it had received proposals from six developers, though said it was unable to reveal further details.
A decision on the preferred bidder is due after May's local elections.
Councillor Mazher Iqbal, co-chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said he was "very pleased" to see progress being made on the future of the site.
"The building sits right in the middle of our £470m Heart of the City regeneration project and I can't wait to see how it ties in with the rest of the brilliant work going on there and across the whole city," he said.
The council took over the lease of the building in January 2022 before it was given listed status in August of the same year.
Designed by Yorke Rosenberg and Mardall in 1961 it is described as "a rare example of a post-war department store designed by a leading architects' firm".
All of the developers' plans "retain and enhance" the listed building and include measures to improve its energy efficiency, the council said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.