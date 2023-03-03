Sheffield Adventure Film Festival to screen 100 high-octane titles
- Published
A film festival aiming to showcase the best adventure, travel and extreme sports films from around the world opens later in South Yorkshire.
Sheffield Adventure Film Festival (SHAFF), which has been a regular feature in the city's film calendar since 2006, is running until Sunday.
The event will see 100 new titles screened at the Showroom Cinema on Paternoster Row.
SHAFF, in its 18th year, also promises free talks, exhibits and activities.
The programme curators said the films, both shorts and feature length, aim to "inspire any audience, from hardcore climbers to armchair adventurers".
The 2023 festival films cover topics including cold water swimming, female runners in Afghanistan and a special event for features filmed in Sheffield.
It expects to attract about 4,000 attendees, with selected sessions in accessible formats for visually impaired and hearing impaired audiences.
Matt Heason, SHAFF co-director, said: "There are incredible stories out there about rescues, exploration and feats, and they're for everyone no matter how adventurous you are.
"I can recommend a session that you'll find amazing - it might even change your life!"
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.