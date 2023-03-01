St David's Day: Sheffield Council 'really sorry' after wrong flag flown
A council has said it is "really sorry" after it flew the wrong flag from its town hall to celebrate St David's Day.
Sheffield City Council flew a blue and white St Andrew's Cross, or saltire, the national flag of Scotland, from a flagpole at their town hall.
It later replaced the incorrect flag with the flag of Saint David, which features a different cross with different colours.
"As soon as we knew, we rectified this immediately," a spokesperson said.
A photographer noticed the error and posted pictures on Twitter, pointing out the mistake.
"Oh dear, Sheffield City Council seem to be flying the Scottish flag of St Andrew, the [Saltire], rather than the Welsh flag of St David on St David's Day," Steel City Snapper wrote.
The council admitted the error, adding: "We are really sorry that the incorrect flag was flown above the Town Hall today.
"We want to wish all who celebrate a Happy St David's Day."
Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Hapus 🏴🌼 Happy St. David's Day! From @SheffCouncil ! pic.twitter.com/hxN6MaNNFo— Paul Scriven🔶️🇺🇦 (@Paulscriven) March 1, 2023
The council had previously been forced to apologise after flying a Welsh flag on St Patrick's Day.
At the time, a council spokesperson said a "basic error" was to blame and apologised for any offence caused.
