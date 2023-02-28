Sarah Brierley: Man and woman in court over Sheffield murder

Sarah BrierleySouth Yorkshire Police
Sarah Brierley died from serious head injuries, police said

Two people have appeared in court charged with murdering a woman at her flat in Sheffield.

The body of Sarah Brierley, 49, was found by police in Skelton Close, Woodhouse, on Monday 20 February.

Zoe Clark, 38, of Skelton Lane, and David Scott, 39, of Abbeyfield Road, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday charged with murder.

They were remanded in custody with a provisional trial date being set at the same court for 31 July.

Neither of the defendants entered a plea.

Police forced entry into the flat on Monday 20 February

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.