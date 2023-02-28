Cheltenham Festival: Horse racing trophy found after Sheffield raid

The Grand Annual Steeple Chase trophySouth Yorkshire Police
The trophy was stolen during a burglary at Camelot Silverware in Sheffield

A famous horse racing trophy stolen during a break-in at a silversmiths in Sheffield has been recovered, according to police.

The Grand Annual Steeple Chase cup was being worked on in the city ahead of next month's Cheltenham Festival.

It was taken along with other items during a burglary at Camelot Silverware, in Gibraltar Street, at about 18:00 GMT on 2 February.

South Yorkshire Police said the trophy had been recovered on Tuesday morning.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The two-mile (3.2km) race over 14 fences is one of the oldest in UK horse racing, starting in 1834.

The Cheltenham Festival will take place from 14 March to 17 March 2023.

PA Media
The Grand Annual Steeple Chase trophy has been awarded at the Cheltenham Festival since 1913

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.