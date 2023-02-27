Dog attacks: South Yorkshire Police issue warning to owners
- Published
A spate of dog attacks has led police to issue a warning to pet owners to keep their animals safe.
A 15-year-old from Sheffield was injured after a dog escaped from a garden at the weekend, according to South Yorkshire Police.
Two dogs also died in separate incidents after they were attacked while out on walks with their owners.
Dog Legislation Officer Rachel Attwell warned that owners "will face the consequences" for their pets' actions.
Two postal workers were bitten in the past week in Dodworth, near Barnsley, and West Melton, near Wath upon Dearne, police said.
Officers seized seven dogs at the weekend, three of which had escaped from gardens and were out of control.
PC Attwell said: "We love dogs, I have dogs myself. We want to see them being enjoyed by families, loved and respected, but unfortunately a small minority of owners do not take appropriate action."
She urged people to secure fences and gates to make sure their pets cannot escape and warned owners that they could face prosecution for their dogs' actions.
The force can send people on dog ownership courses and will return dogs to their owners where possible or rehome them, PC Attwell added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.