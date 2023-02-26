Sheffield illegal raves give city sleepless night
Police are investigating two illegal raves which angry residents said had "kept half of Sheffield awake".
Hundreds of people complained about loud electronic music thumping through the night and into the early hours.
South Yorkshire Police said they believed two events were held in Ringinglow and Darnall.
People reported the disturbance several miles away, with one saying the noise had "kept half of Sheffield awake but nobody can find it to shut it down".
People on Twitter posted from areas including Nether Edge, Hillsborough, Malin Bridge, Wybourn, Loxley, Millhouses, Totley, Crookes and Stannington.
One woman said: "Woke up at 3am to very loud music thumping, thought it was a neighbour. But it can be heard across the whole of Sheffield."
Radio host Benny Maths said he "woke at 6am to the distant thrum of bass echoing around Malin Bridge" and "checked socials to find a secret rave's been going on all night".
Emma Batey said she could still hear the din during a morning run in Millhouses Park, while others said it was continuing past 10:00 GMT.
Another resident complained: "Insane it has been going on as long as it has."
Police said an investigation was continuing and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
