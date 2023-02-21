Woman found dead in Sheffield flat formally identified
A woman who was found dead inside a flat in Sheffield has been formally identified as Sarah Brierley.
Ms Brierley's body was discovered after police forced entry into the property in Skelton Close, Woodhouse, at about 08:00 GMT on Monday.
A post-mortem examination found the 49-year-old died from "serious head injuries", South Yorkshire Police said.
A man and a woman, both in their 40s, arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody.
Det Ch Insp Andy Knowles appealed for people with information to come forward.
"We continue to carry out work to establish what happened to Sarah, and the events which led to her death," he said. "We continue to ask anyone that has any information, no matter how small, to get in touch."
