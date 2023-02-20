Sheffield: Woman found dead at Woodhouse flat
- Published
A woman has been found dead at a flat in Sheffield after officers forced entry to the property.
South Yorkshire Police said the body was discovered at an address in Skelton Close, Woodhouse, just after 08:00 GMT.
The woman has not been identified but the force said it is treating her death as suspicious.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place in the coming days. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
Det Ch Insp Andy Knowles said: "There's been a heightened police presence in and around Skelton Close today while we've completed enquiries at the scene to understand the circumstances surrounding this woman's death.
"It's really important we build as full a picture as possible of events leading up to the discovery of the woman's body this morning, so we want to hear from anyone living locally who may have seen, heard or noticed anything suspicious over the last few weeks."
