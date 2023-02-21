Second statue for Kes author in Barnsley approved
- Published
A second artwork based on the main character from 1960s film Kes is to be erected in Barnsley, close to where the film was shot.
The statue, of Billy Casper holding Kes, is to be placed on Hoyland Road.
The 6.5ft (2m) work would face the former home of Barry Hines, author of A Kestrel for a Knave, upon which the film was based, officials said.
A bronze sculpture of the boy and bird was unveiled in Barnsley town centre last year.
Local residents had been told they had until 27 January to comment on the plans.
Following the approval of the artwork by Barnsley Council, officials said one comment supporting the scheme stated the sculpture "will be fantastic for the Hoyland Common residents and it's an honour to have the Kes sculpture".
A report by planning officers stated the site had been "specifically chosen due to the close proximity of Barry Hines' former home", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The report also said there were other filming locations in close proximity, the most notable of which being the former - now closed - Casper's fish and chip shop, which was named after the main character of the film, Billy Casper.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.