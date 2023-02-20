Dan Walker: TV presenter injured in bicycle crash
- Published
Television presenter Dan Walker has said he is "glad to be alive" after colliding with a car while cycling.
The former BBC Breakfast host, who now works for Channel 5, shared photographs of his bloodied face on social media, taken from inside an ambulance.
Mr Walker, 45, who lives in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, said: "Bit of an accident this morning. Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike.
"Face is a mess but I don't think anything is broken."
It is unclear where the accident took place but the photos were taken in a Yorkshire Ambulance Service vehicle alongside two members of staff.
Mr Walker praised the emergency services, saying: "Thanks to Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene. This is my [sic] smiling. Thankful for our NHS".
Mr Walker also previously presented the BBC's Saturday morning sports show, Football Focus, and appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, finishing fifth with partner Nadiya Bychkova.
He announced he was leaving the BBC for Channel 5 in April last year.
