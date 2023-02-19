Rotherham: Arrests after anti-immigration protests
- Published
Two people were arrested following protests at a hotel which is home to more than 100 asylum seekers.
Members of anti-immigration groups and pro-immigration organisations gathered outside the building in Manvers, in Rotherham, on Saturday.
Police said one man had been detained on suspicion of obstructing a public highway and was in police custody
The second was held on suspicion of public order offences but was de-arrested.
The demonstration comes after 15 people, including a 13-year-old boy, were arrested after violent clashes outside a Merseyside hotel accommodating asylum seekers on 10 February.
South Yorkshire Police had mounted a large-scale operation ahead of the demonstrations in Manvers.
They said the intention of the operation had been to "maintain balance between the rights of people to lawfully protest, with the rights of those affected and the wider public".
The force had put measures place to ensure minimal disruption to residents, businesses and traffic, it said.
A spokesperson thanked people for their patience during the protests.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.