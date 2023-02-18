Rotherham collision leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
A pedestrian has been seriously hurt after he was hit by a car in Rotherham.
A black A6 Audi was travelling along Swinston Hill Road, Dinnington, when it collided with a man at about 21:50 GMT on Friday, police said.
The 28-year-old man suffered injuries to his chest and head. He was taken to hospital and remains in a life-threatening condition.
Police said the driver of the car had remained at the scene and was assisting with their investigation.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or the pedestrian in the road prior to the collision or may have dashcam footage that can assist with their enquiries."
