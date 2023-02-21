Thorne M180 crash: Four vehicles involved in serious collision
- Published
Drivers have been warned to expect delays following a serious collision on a stretch of the M180 between South Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire.
The four-vehicle crash on the motorway near Thorne happened at about 23:30 GMT on Monday, National Highways said.
Both carriageways between junction 1 (Thorne) and junction 2 (Belton) were closed for some time, officials said.
The westbound carriageway had since reopened but the eastbound carriageway remained closed, they added.
It has not yet been confirmed if anyone was injured in the crash.
A National Highways spokesperson said recovery work was under way at the scene, but it was expected to take some time due to the damage to the vehicles involved and debris at the site.
A diversion route was in place, National Highways added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.