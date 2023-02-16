Sheffield to open national 6G research facility at university
A research facility aimed at helping the UK become a world leader in 6G mobile phone technology is to be set up at the University of Sheffield.
The new national centre will bring together academics and the industry to drive innovation in 6G, which experts say could be 100 times faster than 5G.
Professor Timothy O'Farrell, from the university, said it would "play a huge role in the UK's 6G capabilities".
It has been supported by more than 40 companies and academic institutions.
'Innovate and develop'
Funding has come from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), the main body for engineering and physical sciences research in the UK.
Prof O'Farrell, who will direct the facility, said: "6G is the next generation of telecommunications technology and has fast become a strategically important area for research and development.
"If the UK is to maintain its place as a global leader in telecommunications then we need the specialist equipment that our academics and industrial partners can use to innovate and develop next generation 6G technologies."
The EPSRC is governed by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) the agency responsible for dispersing grants for university research.
The facility - known as the UKRI National 6G Radio Systems Facility - is expected to be up and running by January next year.
