Family of Sheffield fatal three-vehicle crash victim pays tribute
- Published
The family of a man killed in a three-vehicle crash has paid tribute to a "proud father and devoted husband".
Martin Bembridge, 54, died at the junction of Dyke Vale Road and Silkstone Road, Sheffield, at about 13:10 GMT on Friday.
A silver Toyota Yaris, driven by Mr Bembridge, a black Mondeo and a white Transit van were involved in the crash.
A man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug-driving had been bailed, police said.
The 19-year-old man, who was in the Mondeo, had also been arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent, according to South Yorkshire Police.
In their tribute to Mr Bembridge, members of his family said he was "a caring son and a loving brother".
"He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends for his warmth, kindness and sense of humour," they added.
"Martin will never be forgotten and he will always be loved by so many."
Anyone who saw what happened, or who has dashcam or CCTV/video doorbell footage from around the time of the crash, has been urged to get in touch with the force.
