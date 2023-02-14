Van driver rammed police cars during chase along M1
Footage has been released showing the moment a stolen van rammed a police car on the M1.
Nottinghamshire Police released the video after Robert Wingate, 24, and Deimantas Palaima, 19, were jailed.
The pair's white Mercedes Sprinter, stolen from Sheffield, had been chased up the M1 during the early hours of 2 December 2021
The pursuit resulted in two officers being injured after their car was forced into a barrier.
Police had initially tried to stop the stolen van as it headed north after being spotted near Leicester Forest East Services.
Officers said the van, which was travelling at more than 70mph, weaved across the road and and hit multiple police vehicles as the pair tried to escape.
As attempts were made to box the van in, a police car was rammed, causing it to swerve and hit the barrier at speed.
Det Sgt Matt Dumbrell, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "It's a miracle our two officers who were rammed off the road were not seriously injured.
"This dangerous driving showed total disregard for the safety of others using the road and put the lives of others at serious risk."
The chase, which spanned four counties, was brought to a stop outside Barnsley after the van hit a stinger.
Three other police vehicles were damaged, including one which was hit by a wheel which came off the rammed car.
Wingate, of HMP Hull, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods, aggravated vehicle taking, two charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and four counts of criminal damage.
He was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. He was also banned from driving for three years and three months.
Palaima, of Throstle Row, Middleton, Leeds, pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods, aggravated vehicle taking (being carried), two charges of assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of criminal damage.
He was jailed for 25 months and banned from driving for 25 months.
