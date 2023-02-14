Teens suffer life-threatening injuries in Sheffield scooter crash
Two teenagers have suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash between their scooter and a VW Golf.
It happened at about 17:00 GMT on Monday at the junction of Manor Oaks Place and Outram Road in Sheffield.
The 18-year-old driver and his 16-year-old passenger were taken to hospital where they remain in a critical but stable condition.
South Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
