Rising costs hit Sheffield city centre regenerations plans
Regeneration plans for Sheffield city centre have been cut back because of spiralling costs.
Improvements were to be made to the pedestrianised shopping area on Fargate and several surrounding streets.
But the council said costs had risen from £8.2m to £18m and, as a result, some work would be delayed until further funding was found.
The revised plan will focus on Fargate and building a new community hub, the authority said.
A council report stated that overspending was due to increased costs of materials and unplanned extra features such as anti-terrorism bollards.
Councillor Mazher Iqbal, co-chairman of the transport, regeneration and climate change committee, said: "Due to a number of factors, many of which are outside of our control such as inflationary pressures, it was proposed to scope the plans."
He said the plans would focus on Fargate first and if completed, the council would look to upgrade High Street, Castle Square, Hartshead Square, George Street and Mulberry Street.
However, concerns were raised from other councillors about the rising costs, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Andrew Sangar said he had "a lot of questions in mind" after reading the report.
He added: "From a Sheffield point of view, Fargate is essential - we need Fargate to work but you have effectively doubled the costs and that worries me."
