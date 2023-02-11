E-fit issued over 'highly traumatic' sex attack on girl in Sheffield wood
- Published
An e-fit has been released of a man wanted over a "highly traumatic" sex assault on a 13-year-old girl in Sheffield.
The girl was attacked as she walked through woods near a duck pond and Charlton Brook on the Chambers estate in Chapeltown at 08:00 GMT on Thursday.
However, she was able to run away and call for help, according to police.
Investigating officer Wendy Howe urged anyone who recognised the man to get in touch.
"We continue to work with the victim and her family to identify the person responsible for this serious offence," the officer added.
"As I'm sure you will understand, this type of offence is highly traumatic and sometimes this means we get new information and new lines of enquiry as the victim is able to process what has happened."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk