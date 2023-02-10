Sheffield: Girl, 13, sexually assaulted in Chapeltown street
A 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man as she walked along a Sheffield street, police have said.
The man attacked the teenager after approaching her between Mount Pleasant Close and Lound Side, Chapeltown, at 08:00 GMT on Thursday, officers said.
However, she was able to run away and she then called for help, according to South Yorkshire Police.
The girl described the man as white, aged in his 20s, with blue eyes and around 5ft 7ins (1.7m) tall.
He had a moustache, was wearing a grey tracksuit-style jacket or jumper and black trousers and was believed to have been carrying a backpack, officers said.
The man tried to speak to the girl before assaulting her, they added.
Insp Alec Gibbons said: "This was a very distressing incident for the young victim and we are doing all we can to identify the offender.
"The young girl's courage in running away and calling for help is commendable and we are working closely with her and her family."
Officers would patrol the area for the rest of the week and during the half-term school holiday to provide reassurance, he added.
Insp Gibbons said: "We understand there will be concerns, especially as children make their way to and from school."
