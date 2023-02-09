Overnight road closure for Active Travel scheme work
- Published
A section of a road in Doncaster will be closed over two nights for resurfacing work.
Young Street, to the side and rear of Princegate House, will shut later from 19:00 GMT to 05:00 and again on Friday evening.
Doncaster Council said doing the work overnight would keep disruption to a minimum.
The resurfacing work is part of the second phase of the council's Quality Streets Active Travel scheme.
This phase, due to be completed by winter, involves major work including a seven-month closure of Cleveland Street.
The aim is to offer improvements for pedestrians, including wider pavements, and cyclists as well as making highway improvements, creating green spaces and updating bus stops.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.