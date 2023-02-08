Sheffield Northern General Hospital security increased after staff attacks
Security at the largest hospital in South Yorkshire is to be stepped up after "disgusting attacks" on staff.
The staff from Northern General Hospital in Sheffield were "threatened" in two incidents in the past fortnight, the NHS trust which runs it said.
Additional CCTV cameras would be installed and more security guards deployed, the trust added.
All reports of "violence and intimidation" would be investigated, South Yorkshire Police said.
Both incidents took place near the junction of Barnsley Road and Herries Road, adjacent to the hospital site, and saw staff "threatened by a group of individuals", according to Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
Prof Chris Morley, chief nurse at the trust, said: "We do not tolerate any physical or verbal abuse of our staff and we are taking immediate action to try and limit the opportunities these individuals have to do this again."
The trust was in discussions with the police and anyone with information about "these disgusting attacks" was urged to contact police immediately, Prof Morley added.
New lighting would be installed to make the area brighter and a shortcut through the hospital's car park would be blocked off, he said.
The trust said it would not disclose any information about the staff affected.
South Yorkshire Police said its neighbourhood officers routinely carried out patrols of Northern General and worked alongside on-site security to respond to crimes.
Ch Insp Gareth Thomas said: "Meetings are held as part of our wider partnership working to understand problems that may be occurring, which enables us to incorporate it into our plans and target those responsible.
"We work closely with all staff at the Northern General Hospital and have a zero-tolerance approach to violence and intimidation and reports made to us will be thoroughly investigated."
