Doncaster paedophile jailed for aiming gun at police in bid to be shot
- Published
A paedophile shot by police after threatening officers with a gun wanted to "get himself killed", a court heard.
James Ridgley, 28, survived being shot after walking into a Doncaster convenience store with an imitation firearm in November.
He had sunk into depression after being caught with indecent images of children in 2021, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
Ridgley, of St Mary's Road, Doncaster, was sentenced to 35 months in prison for firearms and child sex offences.
Prosecutor Matthew Burdon told the court Ridgley bought a blank-firing handgun with the intention to "get armed police to shoot him".
Ridgley walked into Lifestyle Express on Rockingham Way on 7 November last year, told a staff member to call police, and fired the weapon at the floor.
When armed police arrived, Ridgley walked out of the shop and pointed the gun at them.
He was shot by two armed officers and taken to Northern General Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and wrist.
Ridgley was arrested and told detectives during interviews he had "no intention to harm anybody else, all he wanted was to be shot dead by police," Mr Burdon said.
Ridgley told a psychiatrist he had struggled with depression since being arrested over child sex offences the previous year.
Mr Burdon said Ridgley was arrested in June 2021 after he pretended to be a teenager on Snapchat and sent sexual messages to undercover officers posing as a 13-year-old.
Nearly 250 indecent pictures of children, including 18 category A images showing victims as young as three to five, were found on his phone.
'One aim that day'
Ed Moss, in mitigation, said Ridgley's life had "fallen off the edge of a cliff in a very short space of time".
He said: "He set out with one aim that day and that aim was to get himself killed.
"He now acknowledges he did not have any thought for the impact on both the police officers and, of course, the man in the shop and for that he is truly sorry."
- If you have been affected by any of these issues, you can visit the BBC's Action Line or contact the Samaritans.
Judge Graham Reeds KC said a psychiatric report had concluded Ridgley was suffering severe depression but not a psychotic episode at the time of the firearms offence.
He told the defendant: "The reason for you developing the depression, in my judgement, is because you believed correctly that you would be sent to prison for sexual offending and regarded as a paedophile.
"Your condition might, therefore, explain your conduct on 7 November but, I emphasise this, it does not substantially diminish the seriousness of it."
Ridgley admitted possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in December.
He also admitted three counts of making indecent images of children and two of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.