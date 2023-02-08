Hillsborough: MP renews call for law to support victims of disasters
A South Yorkshire MP has renewed calls for a Hillsborough Law to ensure fairer treatment for victims and families of future disasters.
The proposed law would introduce a statutory duty of candour on public servants during all forms of public inquiry and criminal investigation.
It is backed by families and survivors of the 1989 disaster in Sheffield.
Stephanie Peacock, MP for Barnsley East, has called on the government to finally commit to the legislation.
A total of 97 supporters died as a result of a crush at the FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough ground on 15 April 1989.
The proposed Hillsborough Law, otherwise known as the Public Authorities (Accountability) Bill, would also aim to ensure proper participation of bereaved families at inquests, through publicly-funded legal representation, and the provision of a public advocate to act for families of the deceased after major incidents.
In January, the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) and College of Policing apologised for policing failures at Hillsborough.
But Ms Peacock told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Though the apology is welcome, it is far too little, too late.
"It has been over five years since the Hillsborough Inquiry was published, and there is still no government response published. This is woefully inadequate.
"The government should now commit to a Hillsborough Law, which would allow members of the public affected by disasters, like Hillsborough, access to the same amount of funding as the state."
The system was "unfair" and the government must now "take steps towards changing it", she added.
Responding, a government spokesperson said: "The Hillsborough disaster was a devastating tragedy and we recognise the significant impact it continues to have on those affected, their families and communities.
"Our full response to this report will be published in due course and we will engage with the Hillsborough families prior to publication."
