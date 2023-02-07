Augmented reality: Pokemon Go-style art trail comes Sheffield
An augmented reality (AR) art trail is superimposing images onto prominent buildings around Sheffield - with the help of the creator of Pokemon Go.
People can use a free app to scan QR codes on the ground with their phones, to see the artwork on their screens.
The Look Up project is funded by a government grant and supported by San Francisco software firm Niantic Labs.
Installations can be seen at locations including Central Library and the old John Lewis building in Barkers Pool.
Look Up codes are also sited next to the University of Sheffield's Diamond building and Sheffield Hallam University's Owen Building.
Mark Mobbs, place brand and marketing manager for city campaigns at Marketing Sheffield, said: "Ultimately what this project has created is a platform for the city of Sheffield.
"As far as we are aware, no city has used augmented reality in this way before, turning their centre and buildings into a permanent and free, fun art trail.
"We want the trail to grow over time - it would be incredible if Sheffield became known around the globe as the only major city to have an AR art gallery as part and parcel of the city itself."
AR is an interactive form of experience where your real-world environment is augmented, added to or enhanced using computer- generated content viewed on a smartphone, tablet or through special goggles.
This project was conceived by Marketing Sheffield, which worked with local companies with specialist skills in their field. It is funded by a grant from the Getting Building Fund.
Megaverse built the app and platform; Universal Everything and Human Studio created the artworks, and Jaywing provided marketing support.
It is being supported by Niantic Labs, which created the outdoor gaming phenomenon Pokemon Go in 2016.
