Finningley fire: Crews tackle large industrial estate blaze
- Published
Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at a Doncaster industrial estate.
People living near Ash Holt Industrial Estate on Bank End Road, near the village of Finningley, have been urged to keep all windows and doors closed.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent six engines to the blaze at a commercial building in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Bank End Road has been closed between Blaxton and Westwoodside and people have been asked to avoid the area.
