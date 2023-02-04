Rotherham: Appeal to trace man's last movements
Detectives investigating the death of a man in South Yorkshire are appealing for help to establish his last movements.
Stephen Simpson, also known as Bubba, was found dead in a derelict building at Silverwood Miners Welfare Resource Centre in Rotherham on 19 January.
South Yorkshire Police is appealing for CCTV or dashcam footage, or anyone with information to come forward.
The force previously said it was treating his death as unexplained.
Investigating officer, Det Sgt Matt Barnes, said: "It is clear that from the many messages of support, that Stephen was well thought of in the community.
"We're asking that anyone with information, no matter how small you believe it to be, to get in touch. It may help us understand how and why Stephen has died.
"We're particularly interested in understanding his movements between 11 and 19 January," he added.
