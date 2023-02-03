Doncaster drivers criticised for illegal parking near hospital
Traffic wardens have dished out more than 160 tickets to drivers parked illegally on a central reservation outside a South Yorkshire hospital.
Doncaster Council posted an image of cars on the grassy Armthorpe Road verge outside the city's infirmary.
The post said: "Parking like this isn't acceptable anywhere across Doncaster - least of all near our hospital that is busy 24/7".
The council urged drivers to use park and ride or legal parking spots.
It added that parking enforcement officers had handed out 161 tickets on that stretch of road recently.
"Just because someone else parked there, doesn't mean you should too! Don't become the next offender," the authority's Facebook post read.
"Safety of pedestrians and other vehicles - such as this bus or an ambulance - must come first."
