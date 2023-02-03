Fish killed after Harthill Reservoir sluice gates opened
- Published
A number of fish have died after sluice gates at a reservoir were opened.
South Yorkshire Police said hundreds of fish escaped from Harthill Reservoir near Rotherham into a small stream, and many have died as a result.
The force said local anglers had been "out in force trying to save the fish".
A spokesperson said an inquiry into the incident was under way, with officers investigating a possible offence of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
The force's Wildlife and Rural Crime Team has appealed for anyone with footage or images to come forward so officers can "gather the scale of the potential loss of fish".
A spokesperson added: "We want to hear from anyone who may have been at the reservoir this week in order to establish how this happened. The team are also in talks with the Canal and River Trust who control the reservoir."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.