Jared O'Mara: Former MP found guilty of fraudulent expenses claims
- Published
A former MP who submitted fake expenses of nearly £20,000 to fund his cocaine habit has been convicted of fraud.
Jared O'Mara, who represented Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, was thousands of pounds in debt to a drug dealer, the trial at Leeds Crown Court was told.
He submitted fraudulent invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), the body which regulates MPs' business costs and pay.
O'Mara was found guilty at trial of six counts of fraud and cleared of two.
Co-defendant Gareth Arnold was found guilty of three counts of fraud and not guilty of three.
John Woodliff, 46, was cleared of a single charge of fraud.
O'Mara, 41, and Arnold, 30, are due to be sentenced on Thursday.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.