Martin Underwood: Ex-Army sergeant jailed for attacks on women
A former army sergeant who threatened to kill one woman and tried to suffocate another during sex has been jailed for more than six years.
Martin Underwood, 48, from Worsborough, South Yorkshire, was told he posed a "significant risk" to future partners by a judge at Sheffield Crown Court.
He admitted making threats to kill, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and non-fatal suffocation.
The father-of-two was jailed for six years and three months.
He was also given two indefinite restraining orders in relation to both complainants.
'Highly manipulative'
The court heard Underwood had been drinking when he assaulted his first victim in 2021.
He hit her with a mobile phone and pushed her in the stomach before picking up a knife and saying he was going to kill her and then himself.
In a statement read out in court, the victim said he was "a highly manipulative, controlling and dangerous man," and said she had undergone extensive therapy as a result of the abuse she had endured.
Underwood's second victim was attacked in August 2022, following an argument while they were having sex.
The victim said Underwood had held a plastic bag over her face and only removed it when she agreed when she agreed to do what Underwood demanded.
The court heard she later filed an online report to police asking for help while Underwood was downstairs making a drink. He was arrested a short time later.
Passing sentence Judge Michael Slater said: "These were serious and unpleasant attacks upon these two complainants, and I have heard from each of them as to the effects that your actions have had up on them and their families.
"It is quite clear that you have caused them very significant damage indeed, which is likely to be ongoing for a very long time."
He commended the victims on their bravery for coming forward and speaking about their experiences.
