Hunter Mathias murder: Father jailed for life for killing infant son
A father who shook his nine-week-old baby to death during a "momentary" loss of temper has been jailed for life.
Leon Mathias, 34, inflicted "grotesque" violence on his son, Hunter, at their Barnsley home, a judge said.
The infant died from severe brain injuries after he was rushed to hospital in November 2018.
Mathias, of Stonebridge Lane, Greater Houghton, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to a minimum of 16 years in prison.
Mrs Justice Lambert told the labourer his actions were "truly horrifying" and "difficult to comprehend".
Mathias had shown "no remorse or emotion" during his trial, which began on November, she said.
After the sentence was passed, family members in the public gallery shouted "we are all behind you" and "we know you're innocent" as Mathias was led away.
During his trial, the court heard the father-of-one had "snapped" and vigorously shaken his son in a "moment of frustration" after bathing him following a long day at work on 30 November 2018.
Hunter was taken to Barnsley Hospital in cardio-respiratory arrest before being transferred to Sheffield Children's Hospital, where he died three days later.
Medical examination found he had suffered severe brain and eye injuries, bruising to his scalp and leg fractures.
Mathias was arrested in December 2018 but was not charged until February 2021. He denied shaking his son but was found guilty of murder on 30 January.
Prosecutor Tom Storey said Hunter's vulnerability and the "clear position of trust existing between the defendant and his son" were aggravating factors in the killing.
Mathias, whose wife stood by him throughout his trial, was described by friends and family as a loving and dedicated father.
Peter Griffiths KC, in mitigation, said Mathias's actions were "completely and utterly out of character" and "over in a matter of seconds".
He added a "harrowing" 999 call played to the court during the trial made it "quite clear he did his best immediately after the incident to help his son".
The barrister had asked the judge to consider a minimum term "significantly lower" than the sentencing guidance starting point of 15 years.
Mr Griffiths said: "The defendant will have to live the rest of his live with the conviction of murdering his first born son.
"This, on anyone, is a terrible cross to bear."
